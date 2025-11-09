Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. $PLRX

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 702,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 1.14% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,514,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 893,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 251,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.93.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

