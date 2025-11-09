Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 250,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $166.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

