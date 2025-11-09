Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 85.0% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 366,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

