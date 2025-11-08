What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CANF FY2026 Earnings?

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Can-Fite BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma’s FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of CANF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.01. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 1.08% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

