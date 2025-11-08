The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $126,448.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Barry Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $179.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.