FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CVE:GOT Issued By Stifel Canada

Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Goliath Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Goliath Resources’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Goliath Resources Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CVE GOT opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. Goliath Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.95 and a 52 week high of C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.99.

