MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MKS from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Shares of MKS stock opened at $154.80 on Thursday. MKS has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. MKS’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,182.68. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $716,597 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MKS in the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 15.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MKS during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

