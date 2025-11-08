True Wealth Design LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3,405.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.