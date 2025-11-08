Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,229 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $512.40 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $595.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.85 and its 200 day moving average is $527.18. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.