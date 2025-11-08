Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,686 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

