4,229 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF $DEXC Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEXC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEXC opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

