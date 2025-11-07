Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,717,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 6.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $706,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,491,000 after buying an additional 1,277,162 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,453,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12,942.2% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 955,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 948,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

