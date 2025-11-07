HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $161,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

