First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,532 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

