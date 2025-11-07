Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.40.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:BDX opened at $177.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,032 shares of company stock valued at $193,040 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $208,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.3% during the third quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.