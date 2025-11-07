Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LION. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Lionsgate Studios Trading Up 5.0%

LION opened at $7.08 on Friday. Lionsgate Studios has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.12.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lionsgate Studios

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 113.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the third quarter worth $219,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11,358.9% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 57,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 57,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the third quarter valued at $724,000.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

