iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Purchased by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 11.3% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

