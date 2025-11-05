Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Oxley Bridge Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000.

Shares of OBAWU opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.50.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Oxley Bridge Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

