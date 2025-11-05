13,000 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Bought by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 1.5% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,050 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 621,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 549,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,113.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 490,337 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

