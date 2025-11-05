Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 3,019,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

