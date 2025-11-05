Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.450 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,730. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

