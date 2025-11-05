Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $89.0 million-$91.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.2 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.08 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 1,794,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.51. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 30.43%.Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amplitude

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,948.72. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,750. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.