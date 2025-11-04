Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,868 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $36,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of LRCX opened at $161.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $165.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.