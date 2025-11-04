Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 3,869 Cigna Group $CI

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Trading Up 6.3%

NYSE:CI opened at $259.76 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.