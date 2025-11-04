Contrasting Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00 Business First Bancshares 0 1 3 1 3.00

Business First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 27.97% 13.60% 2.26% Business First Bancshares 15.94% 11.27% 1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Business First Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $162.80 million 1.73 $47.07 million $3.27 6.14 Business First Bancshares $314.39 million 2.32 $65.11 million $2.59 9.52

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Northeast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates full-service branches located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts; and loan production offices located in White Plains, New York, and New City counties in New York and Danvers, Massachusetts. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products, as well as commercial lines of credit, accounts receivable factoring, agricultural financing, and letters of credit; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment, and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

