iBio (IBIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

iBio Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of iBio stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 930,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. iBio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.