Mach Natural Resources (MNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $243.6520 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.56 million. On average, analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,300. Mach Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mach Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,816,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,602,585.36. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 208.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,511 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Mach Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Mach Natural Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mach Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

