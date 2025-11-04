Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Short Interest Update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 742,600 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BRW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 15,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

