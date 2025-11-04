Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

