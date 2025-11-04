Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $10.85. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $11.4090, with a volume of 3,577,623 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $259.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.20%.Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

