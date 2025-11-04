Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $2.20 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 2.3% increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 125.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

