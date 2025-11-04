Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE NMZ opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $11.63.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
