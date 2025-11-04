Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 143,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HD opened at $378.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

