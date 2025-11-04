Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $11.29. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.9450, with a volume of 299,884 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,474,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after buying an additional 411,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,081,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 292,584 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Harmonic by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,077,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 2,327,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,615,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

