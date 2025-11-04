Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Earnings Miss

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.0450. Approximately 1,030,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 889,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.78 million during the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DHC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $981.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.