Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 3.3%

NVCT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,965. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Transactions at Nuvectis Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 72,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $457,410.08. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,136,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,697,697.28. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 154,770 shares of company stock valued at $957,083. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Further Reading

