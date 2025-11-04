Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Announces Earnings Results

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Reservoir Media updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

RSVR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.88. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSVR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Reservoir Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Reservoir Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at Reservoir Media

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein sold 65,281 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $509,191.80. Following the sale, the director owned 77,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,858.80. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,523. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

