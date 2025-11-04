Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Issues Earnings Results

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.
Hino Motors Price Performance
Hino Motors stock remained flat at $22.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5. Hino Motors has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Hino Motors
