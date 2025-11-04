Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $0.0880 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 9,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLSD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

