Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Compass Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Compass Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMPX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 551,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.48. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPX. Guggenheim increased their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $10.00 target price on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

