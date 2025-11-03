Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $119.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

