K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,500 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,522,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,293,000 after purchasing an additional 375,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $107,741,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,797,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 85.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,304,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIPC opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.45.

BIPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

