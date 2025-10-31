Brokerages Set Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price at $101.12

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $503,539,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

