Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 842,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $58,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.