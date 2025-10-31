Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.