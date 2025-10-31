Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Copart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Copart by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Copart
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
