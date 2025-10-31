Hicks Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hicks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

