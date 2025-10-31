Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $314.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.71. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.