Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,606 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $23,354,720.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,670 shares of company stock valued at $26,153,969. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $207.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.