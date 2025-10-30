Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VIG stock opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.